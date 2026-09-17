Politics is downstream from culture Andrew Breitbart

How Charlie Kirk Built His Political Empire, According to His Business Partner

Breitbart TV

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Tyler Boyer, COO of Turning Point Action, talked about Charlie Kirk.

Boyer said, “It was a recognition at the time, especially in 2012, in the Obama re-elect, that we’ve got to build our own army because think tanks are great and we have a lot of think tanks, but we need a battle tank.”

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