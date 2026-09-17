Mike Rogers: El-Sayed ‘Married Himself to Hasan Piker’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Michigan Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Rogers commented on his Democrat opponent Abdul El-Sayed’s association with controversial online streamer Hasan Piker.

According to Rogers, El-Sayed “married himself” to Piker, an outspoken supporter of El-Sayed.

“Now, Michigan Republican Senate nominee, he’s going up against Abdul El-Sayed, Mike Rogers, is here with more,” host Sean Hannity said. “Excuse me, but I dare to disagree. This is all about his judgment and his friendship and his unwillingness to condemn the guy that said America deserved 9/11, that he now affectionately refers to as some streamer in California, the streamer that he invited on the campaign trail, that guy.”

Rogers replied, “Yeah, I have to tell you, Sean, as an old FBI agent, I used to see a lot of con men. This guy is a con man. He married himself to Hasan Piker. And what’s more offensive about that is brought that guy with his vile language, his language, his anti-Semitic language, his anti-American language, his pro-terrorist language to kids on college campuses, to try to get him riled up at Michigan State and University of Michigan here in the great state of Michigan. So, to say that somehow he has no connection — well, that’s what a con man does. He doesn’t want you to know who he is. He wants you to think he’s something different.”

“And think of this — he just said in a clip, Sean, that all the corporate PACs are buying off politicians,” he continued. “This guy went to Washington, D.C., today, slinked in the back — luckily, we got some footage of him sneaking in the back to go meet with Chuck Schumer, who he said was a terrible guy and he was going to work against, and asked for $10 million in corporate PAC money. Now that is a good con man. He cannot look you in the eye and give you a straight answer. This guy is nothing but trouble. So, a year he spent with a guy that, you know, talked about we deserve 9/11, that the streets of America should run with capitalist blood, that he identified with the Houthis, and he said if that makes him a terrorist sympathizer, then so be it — that’s his running mate. He can’t walk away from this. And he said multiple times, I won’t disavow what he said. And you saw in that clip, he just won’t do it.”

“He owns all of that. And he owns all of that language,” Rogers added. “And now, here he is slinking into the back room so hopefully you didn’t see it to go get money from Chuck Schumer. I just think it’s pathetic. And that’s what you get when you try to nominate a con man as the nominee.”

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