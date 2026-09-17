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Stephen Moore: I’d Support Quarter-Point Rate Hike

Ian Hanchett

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore stated that he would have voted to increase interest rates by a quarter of a point.

Moore began by saying, “[I]f I were on the Federal Reserve Board today, I would reluctantly have gone along with this quarter-point rate increase. And, look, nobody likes rate increases. We know that. But the number one job of the Fed, it’s really, I believe, their only job, is to keep prices stable and the dollar stable. And we have — we’re running at 3.5% inflation. We can’t allow that to continue. So, what the chairman is trying to do is take some of the money out of the economy, because, when you have too many dollars chasing — [purchasing too little goods], you’re going to have higher prices.”

He added that Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh “was incredibly optimistic about the U.S. economy. This is a great economy…other than the rise in the oil price, everything else is going amazing.”

Moore further stated that Warsh “said, I’m the Fed Chair, there’s nothing I can do about bringing down oil prices. But he can bring the overall price level down from 3.5%. So, hopefully, this will not be followed by more rate hikes, and hopefully, we will get that energy situation resolved. And when it does, I guarantee you, you think we’ve got a boom right now, get ready to see the greatest boom ever.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

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