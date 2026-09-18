Energy Dominance Council Director: We Aren’t Talking Diesel Export Restrictions, Want to Remain Top Exporter

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” National Energy Dominance Council Executive Director Jarrod Agen responded to the prospect of export controls on diesel or a ban on the export of diesel by saying that it hasn’t been discussed “because we’re in a position of strength. We are now the largest producer and exporter of oil and gas all around the world. We want to continue in that position of strength.”

Agen said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:35] “It’s not something we’ve talked about here, because we’re in a position of strength. We are now the largest producer and exporter of oil and gas all around the world. We want to continue in that position of strength. We have other levers that we’re looking at that that we’re implementing immediately. Those levers are going to help our oil and gas here. It’s also going to drive down prices.”

He continued, “But what we really need to do is increase capacity. And that’s what the president has been focused on.” Agen also said that refining is the key.

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