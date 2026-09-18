Exclusive — Andrew Kolvet: This Is the Real Reason the Left Hated Charlie Kirk

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Andrew Kolvet talked about Charlie Kirk.

Kolvet said, “The fact that they hated him at UC Davis and they hated him in the way that they did and the — all the death threats, it was really just a testament to how effective he was.”

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