Exclusive – Secretary Rollins: Americans Eating More Beef Now than Ever Before as Trump Moves to Lower Costs

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Secretary Brooke Rollins talked about beef.

Rollins said, “People are eating more beef than ever before. Normally, when you have a higher demand, people eat less of it or the price goes up and then people eat less of it. But that is not happening in beef. People love their beef. So, the president is really working.”

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