Politics is downstream from culture Andrew Breitbart

How Charlie Kirk Saved ‘Very High IQ’ Blake Neff from Cancelation 

Breitbart TV

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Blake Neff talked about Charlie Kirk.

Neff said, “He just ran at it. And I think that just speaks to who he was. He loved to build up his people.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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