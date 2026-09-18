Mark Kelly: Trump Thinks Iran War Is a Reality TV Production

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump thinks the Iran war is a reality TV show production.

When asked about the Iran military conflict, Kelly said, “Pete Hegseth is in charge. And that’s why this has been such a disaster. That’s why we’ve lost a portion of a generation of leadership within the military. He fires people that he thinks are not sufficiently loyal to him and the president. He fires women because of their gender. He fires black admirals and generals because of the color of their skin. He cares about appearances. I mean, when you think about the speech he has coming up, he wants people to look a certain way. He doesn’t want people to know how many service members are dying, paying the ultimate price, defending our nation. For them, it is all about, you know, this is all a show. That’s what happens when the country elects a guy who is a reality TV show star, is that they think of this as a production.”

He added, “When they don’t like how the production is going, they they kick the press out of the White House. I was hoping you’re going to get to that today because, you know, I think this is how democracies start to fall apart, when the free press gets suppressed by the government.”

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