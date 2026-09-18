Sen. Kelly: Trump and GOP Will Face a ‘Reckoning’ this November

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump and the Republican Party will face a “reckoning” in the midterms.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “The Economist has 53% of voters describing him as corrupt, which is a real breakthrough number in terms of what the public is seeing on that front.”

Kelly said, “Well, they don’t like people in the White House or in Congress making money off their jobs. Members of Congress shouldn’t be trading stocks. Presidents shouldn’t be issuing meme coins, and they shouldn’t have their own bank, and they shouldn’t be getting $400 million private jets from foreign governments. I mean, those things shouldn’t happen. The American people are seeing it because he’s been at this now for a year and a half, increasing his net worth.”

He added, “The corruption continues. It takes a while for some people, you know, for it to break through. But I think the American people are starting to realize that he is getting richer and they’re getting poorer. And half of Americans are having a hard time affording food right now, and they can’t feed their kids while the president’s children, you know, start new companies and invest in companies that then very quickly get defense contracts, so they don’t like it. And I think there’s going to be a reckoning here this November.”

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