Politics is downstream from culture Andrew Breitbart

Canada’s Carney Sucks Up to Europe to Troll Trump

Breitbart TV

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Toronto Sun political columnist Brian Lilley talked about Canada.

Lilley said, “There is no way to get a deeper trade deal with the European Union without giving out massive amounts of sovereignty.”

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