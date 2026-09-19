Dem Rep. Crow: Piker ‘Possibly’ Could Help Some Dems Win, Up to Them if He Campaigns With Them

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said that Hasan Piker might help some Democratic House candidates and “We are building a big tent right now, and that’s going to include a lot of different folks. And that’s up to individual candidates, who they want to have come in.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “I’m asking you this in your capacity as someone overseeing battleground states for House Democrats, how much do you want Hasan Piker campaigning with any Democrats going forward?”

Crow responded, “Well, what I can tell you is that there is this fascination and fixation on what’s happening in New York City, what’s happening on the coast, what’s happening outside of districts. When you are running a battleground House race, it’s about that district. Candidates that I’ve recruited and I’m working with, they are focused on fixing lead in the drinking water of their schools, getting farm irrigation projects fixed, making sure that bridges are rebuilt in their districts that are falling apart. That is the focus, and that’s why we’re going to win in those races.”

Berman cut in to follow up, “Are there some districts, though, where he would help?”

Crow responded, “Possibly, possibly. That’s — that depends on the candidate, right? We are building a big tent right now, and that’s going to include a lot of different folks. And that’s up to individual candidates, who they want to have come in. What I always tell folks when I’m mentoring these candidates is make sure that, when somebody comes in for you, that it’s helpful, that it’s not more helpful for them than it’s helpful for you, and say no to surrogates actually, say no to people, right? And I’d tell them to say no to me. If I’m not helpful coming into a district, don’t have me come into the district, right? Don’t become a celebrity candidate, right? We want real people, real servant leaders who are going to roll up their sleeves and govern and focus relentlessly on their districts. That is still the beauty of the House of Representatives. You have 435 districts, about 800,000 per district. It’s like running for mayor of your district. It’s local. It’s focused on the interests of the people. That’s where it starts. That’s where it ends.”

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