FNC’s Tarlov: Dems Less Outwardly Crazy, But ‘Maybe Not Inside’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” “Raging Moderates” podcast co-host and co-host of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five” Jessica Tarlov said that Democrats are less crazy in terms of what they talk about, but it might not actually be a reflection of what they really believe.

Host Bill Maher said that the subject of recent elections has been Democrats being “crazy on social issues, people don’t like that. Trump’s crazy, but the economy’s better. But he doesn’t have the economy anymore.”

Tarlov then said, “And we’re less crazy.”

Maher asked, “Who’s less crazy?”

Tarlov replied, “Democrats, you haven’t noticed?”

After Maher guessed that Tarlov was being sarcastic, Tarlov said that she wasn’t, and Maher asked, “You think we’re less crazy?”

Tarlov responded, “Maybe not inside, but we’re at least, when we go out and give a speech, talking about the economy and corruption and not talking about woke –.”

Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow and City Journal Contributing Editor Chris Rufo then cut in to say, “They’re wearing Carhartts and pretending to be less crazy. That’s what’s happening.”

Later, Tarlov said that the DSA candidates are crazy, and Maher said that he thinks the 2026 midterms will be a referendum on Trump.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett