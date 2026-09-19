GOP Rep. Luna: DSA Congressional Hopeful Claire Valdez Pledge to ‘Fight for Mexico’ Is ‘Embarrassing’

On Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Will Cain Show,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) called Democratic Socialist congressional candidate Claire Valdez’s pledge to “fight for Mexico” “embarrassing.”

Luna, a self-identified Mexican American, said Valdez’s statement underscored the need to ban dual citizenship for members of Congress.

“You brought up Mexican Americans,” host Will Cain said. “So, what do you make of the person that wants to join you in Congress, this woman from New York who is proclaiming that she will fight for Mexico?”

Luna replied, “I think that that’s embarrassing, and I say that as someone that, again, is the first Mexican American elected to Congress from the state of Florida. I saw her posting, and she’s calling out corporations, but she can’t call out the corrupt government of Mexico that’s responsible to one of the bloodiest election cycles in the last decade with people actually running for office? I would not be surprised that if people in that very photo are actually on the cut from cartel, because, frankly, the cartel was murdering people that were speaking out about corruption within the government of Mexico.”

“So, you’re running for U.S. Congress, not Mexican Congress,” she continued. “Maybe understand the two. But this is again why I think that members of Congress should require to disclose whether or not they are dual citizens. You cannot have allegiances to two countries. And, in this instance, she’s literally running on a platform that would represent Mexico, not the United States, and that should be called out for what it is.”

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