Maher: Dems Haven’t Gotten Less Crazy

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that Democrats have not gotten less crazy than they were in prior elections.

Maher said that elections in recent years have been about Democrats being “crazy on social issues, people don’t like that. Trump’s crazy, but the economy’s better. But he doesn’t have the economy anymore.”

“Raging Moderates” podcast co-host and co-host of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five” Jessica Tarlov then said, “And we’re less crazy.”

Maher asked, “Who’s less crazy?”

Tarlov replied, “Democrats, you haven’t noticed?”

After Maher said he thought that Tarlov was being sarcastic, Tarlov said she wasn’t, and Maher asked, “You think we’re less crazy?”

Tarlov responded, “Maybe not inside, but we’re at least, when we go out and give a speech, talking about the economy and corruption and not talking about woke –.”

Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow and City Journal Contributing Editor Chris Rufo then cut in to say, “They’re wearing Carhartts and pretending to be less crazy. That’s what’s happening.”

Maher responded, “They’re Communists who think the Islamists are the good guys. Are you kidding, less crazy? Some of the candidates. You’re not following the Democratic Socialists of America?”

After Tarlov said she is well aware of the DSA, Maher then said, “Okay, they’re not less crazy. And they’re not recanting any of that crazy gender stuff. They’re doubling down. Anyway, the point is, this election is not about them.”

Later, Tarlov did say DSA candidates are nuts.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett