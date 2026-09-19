Maher: Dems Like Ossoff, Roy Cooper Not Fighting Left Fringe

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while there are Democrats like Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Roy Cooper who aren’t on the fringe, they aren’t exactly fighting their party’s fringe either.

“Raging Moderates” podcast co-host and co-host of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five” Jessica Tarlov said that there are Democrats, including Ossoff and Cooper, who are “talking about your cost of living, healthcare, the corruption of this administration, and it is resonating across the board. Those are the normies that I was talking –.”

Maher then cut in to say, “They’re not exactly taking on the fringe of their own party, though.” Although he agreed that those candidates are talking about costs and healthcare.

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