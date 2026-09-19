Maher: Prices Are Up, So Macklemore Has to Pay More for Fake Jew Noses

While talking about the economy and the impact of high diesel prices, during his opening monologue on the Friday broadcast of his HBO show “Real Time,” Bill Maher said, “Everybody’s paying more. Macklemore today had to pay an arm and a leg for a giant fake prosthetic Jew nose.”

Maher added that Macklemore is “a guy who goes out there and repeats lies about how Gaza is a genocide.”

Later in the show, Maher said that he is friends with New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, but he thinks Kraft might have overstepped by saying Macklemore couldn’t perform at Gillette Stadium.

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