The Untold Story of October 7th: Dozens of Americans Slaughtered

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Ruby Chen talked about October 7.

Chen said, “For the 46 killed US citizens as well as dozens of other U.S. citizens that were injured…there should be a congressional investigation committee to understand the how of what happened.”

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