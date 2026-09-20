Cory Booker: SCOTUS Needs Term Limits, ‘We Have a Compromised Court’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said the Supreme Court needs term limits and ethics standards.

Kristen Welker said, “Let’s talk about another big issue that Democrats are debating right now, the Supreme Court. Former Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that Democrats should add four justices to the Supreme Court. As you know, it’s been a big debate in your party.”

Booker said, “I’ve now come out with some really great colleagues of mine, and we’ve put forward a vision for the Supreme Court that’s overwhelmingly supported by over 70% of Americans. And it’s this. You create term limits for the Supreme Court, 18 year terms. Every president we elect, we now know gets two appointments to it. And that is vital. It will create a balanced court. And it’s something we can do without a constitutional amendment or a simple court packing plan. I want pragmatic solutions. But let me add the most important thing. Not only is it term limits for board members, right now we have a situation with the highest court in the land has the lowest ethics laws. We have a compromised court because they take unlimited gifts from billionaires who have interest in matters before them. We need to put the highest ethic laws there and term limits.”

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