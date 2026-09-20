Maddow: Trump ‘Wants This to Be a Country Like Russia’

Saturday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” network host Rachel Maddow said President Donald Trump wants the United States to be “like Russia.”

Maddow said, “If you were the tenant in any sort of living situation, if you were a tenant in an apartment or in a duplex or whatever, not only would you not start super gluing gold things to the walls and doors, you also wouldn’t hire an excavator to come in and rip down one wing of the building, but he wants it to be as if this is his palace rather than the White House.”

She added, “He wants this to be a country like Russia. He wants this to be a country in which he is a king. But it’s not his say so. It’s our say so. And the No Kings thing is not just a slogan, it’s a truth. And I just feel like his character and his inclinations have been utterly consistent from the very beginning. But I also think the American public’s reflexes against these things are pretty strong. And so much as he’s kind of hoping for people to be baying for blood and, yeah, the enemy of the people and yeah, kick those reporters out, I think outside what is a very vanishingly narrow slice of his base. The American people know instinctually and by habit or generations of sacrifice and centuries of living in it, that this is not an American way to conduct yourself in leadership.”

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