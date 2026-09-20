Maddow: Trump’s Press Ban ‘Pitiful,’ He’s ‘Weak’

Saturday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” network host Rachel Maddow said President Donald Trump banning MS NOW, CNN and Politico from the White House was a “pitiful attempt by weak president to change the subject.”

Maddow said, “With Donald Trump, none of it has to be exposed or found or hidden on tapes. None of it has to be shunted off to somebody else in the administration in order to keep distance from the president, who’s trying to uphold some sort of dignity of his position. With Donald Trump, it’s just all there. He doesn’t believe in the First Amendment. He doesn’t believe in the freedom of the press. And he doesn’t think that that’s our house. He thinks it’s his. And I mean, the clarity, I think is helpful. This is going to really affect the ability of our reporters and producers to do their job.”

She continued, “I hope that when they inevitably lose this case, it comes soon because our reporters and teams and photographers need to be back on the scene and back on the White House grounds, but I think it’s a sort of pitiful effort by a weak president to change the subject and to get the kind of attention that he wants, despite the fact that he knows it’s not allowed in this system.”

She added, “The president will be sued. The White House will be sued, the administration will be sued, and they will lose definitely.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN