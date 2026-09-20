Manhattan Institute Scholar Offers Simple Solution to A.I.’s Biggest Problem

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Judge Glock talked about AI.

Glock said, “The old-fashioned law we’ve had…going back hundreds and hundreds of years actually does have a pretty good system to prevent companies from harming third parties.”

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