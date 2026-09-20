Politics is downstream from culture Andrew Breitbart

Manhattan Institute Scholar Offers Simple Solution to A.I.’s Biggest Problem

Breitbart TV

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Judge Glock talked about AI.

Glock said, “The old-fashioned law we’ve had…going back hundreds and hundreds of years actually does have a pretty good system to prevent companies from harming third parties.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.