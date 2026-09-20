Pritzker: Trump Is ‘Most Corrupt’ President Maybe Ever

Sunday on ABC’s “Ths Week,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said Donald Trump is the “most corrupt” president “maybe ever in the United States.”

Partial transcript as follows:

JONATHAN KARL: I’m sure you saw Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding party supported by this Russian oligarch. Is that an issue for Democrats?

PRITZKER: I think the issue is the corruption in Washington by Donald Trump. Look, just look at it. I mean, he’s literally it’s the first time in his life he’s actually made money. He didn’t make money in business. He went bankrupt, what, six times? And here he is now. He’s president of the United States. He’s essentially stealing from the American public and certainly making money, making decisions that shouldn’t be made, so that he can put money in his pockets and he can put money in his own family’s pockets, and the sycophants that are around him, too, they’re all making money, Howard Lutnick. So let’s just recognize that it’s the most corrupt presidency that we’ve seen in our lifetimes, maybe ever in the United States. So that is one of the things that I think Democrats can run on in ’26. We ought to be pushing back and holding him accountable.