Rep. Salazar: Some of Trump’s Advisers ‘Are Compromising His Legacy’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) said some of President Donald Trump’s advisers “are compromising his legacy.”

Host Margaret Brennan said, “You have been speaking for months about your concerns regarding President Trump’s immigration policies but in this ad you put out, you’re more direct. You said, ‘the same Hispanics who helped Trump get to the White House in 2024, feel betrayed. His enforcement efforts have gone too far, and half of the 50,000 people detained in July had no criminal record.’ You spoke to the president after this. Did he take any of your advice?”

Salazar said, “It was a very good conversation. He was a gentleman, very courteous, very receptive, and I told him exactly what you just repeated. ‘Sir, you have this moment in history where you can keep the pot of gold that you brought to the GOP in 2024.’ No other president- and, you know, I covered for 35 years Spanish television. ‘No other president was able to convince the Hispanics to vote 55 points for a GOP president. Please preserve that fortune that you have brought to the party.’ Why? Because we need to continue winning elections because we have this very big threat called the socialists on the Democratic side.”

Brennan said, “It doesn’t sound like he agreed to take your advice. You did say in that ad as well that he’s getting bad advice, bad counsel from his advisers. Who?”

Salazar said, “I think that some of his advisers are compromising his legacy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN