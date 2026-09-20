Sen. Barrasso: Trump Banning Media Outlets Doesn’t Violate Constitution

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) said President Donald Trump’s decision to ban CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House does not violate the Constitution.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Do you agree with the president’s ban?”

Barrasso said, “We all respect and value the freedom of the press. It’s in the Constitution. The president remember, in his first term, he was banned from Twitter, he was banned from Facebook and I didn’t see people come to his defense. So it goes both ways. The press has an obligation to report fairly and the president doesn’t see it happening that way. Every politician wants fair treatment from the press, as do I, as does the president.”

Welker said, “No president has ever thought they’ve gotten fair treatment from the press, to be fair but as you know, Senator, the First Amendment guarantees freedom of the press. Courts have barred the White House from banning access over their coverage. Do you believe he is violating the Constitution with this ban?”

Barrasso said, “No. I believe the press has an obligation to report fairly. When you take a look at this president and you take a look at the Hunter Biden laptop, if you want to really get into things, where the press ignored the reality for a long period of time, said it was a Russian hoax.”

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