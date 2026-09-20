Wes Moore: Trump Uses Constitution Like a ‘Suggestion Box’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) said President Donald Trump is using the Constitution like a “suggestion box.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I do want to ask about the president’s ban of three news organizations to the White House including CNN, and what your response is?”

Moore said, “Well, the president seems to have a real problem with the Constitution, whether it is the freedom of the press, whether it is voting rights, whether it is state rights, you know, things that are very clearly laid out. And again, not even just clearly laid out, that at the founding of this nation that the Founding Fathers of this country found it to be so important that they made things like the freedom of the press and free speech and freedom of assembly part of the First Amendment. The first thing they wanted to get done in this country. And so the president continues to use the Constitution like it is a suggestion box, simply because he does not like the coverage. And so I would just hope that this administration would spend a little bit of time reading instead of just talking.”

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