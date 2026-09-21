Beshear: Can’t Ban Biological Men from Women’s Sports Because Regulation Ruins Things, Need AI Regulation

During interviews on Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” and ABC’s “The View,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said that “We need strong federal oversight” of AI and agreements with China on AI, and also argued that the government shouldn’t be involved in keeping biological men out of women’s sports by saying, “just think about everything else that the government tries to regulate in different parts of our lives.”

On MS NOW, Beshear said, “I think that sports need to be fair, but the idea that government should take over sports is going to ruin sports, just think about everything else that the government tries to regulate in different parts of our lives. But, to me, you don’t throw anybody under the bus. And the bill that I vetoed would have removed every decision that parents can make about their child’s care from them.”

On “The View,” Beshear stated, “I don’t think the president is doing anything on AI, and that’s the challenge. I don’t think a new Space Force is going to solve this issue. And so, we need serious solutions. Even the CEOs of most AI companies are coming forward, saying, we need oversight. And so, we need strong federal oversight to try to maximize the good that could come. AI plus CRISPR could solve every genetic disease that we know of in our lifetime, and that’s something we all want to see, but it could also cause huge job displacement, it could create national security concerns. So, we have to address it. So, both. We need strong federal oversight, but we’ve got to start a conversation with China, and we should be able to. Go back to the Cold War and how much the U.S. and the Soviet Union disliked each other, but they were able to come together and to negotiate treaties on nuclear weapons. Surely, we can have this conversation with China and do the same.”

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