Beshear: I’m Not Moderate, I’m Pragmatic, Vetoed ‘Every Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill’

On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) responded to a question on whether or not, given the recent surge in democratic socialists inside of the Democratic Party, being a moderate hurts him by saying that “I’m not sure I’d call myself a moderate,” because he believes he’s “pragmatic. I have vetoed every anti-LGBTQ+ bill that’s come to my desk.”

Co-host Sara Haines asked, “Gov., so far this election season, we’ve seen a wave of democratic socialist candidates gain traction, several high-profile primary wins, there [have] been about 100 state and local — sorry — congressional primary victories and about 100 state and local primary wins. Looking beyond the midterms to 2028, you’ve said you’d start making a decision on possibly a presidential run later this year, but does being a Bible-quoting moderate work against you in the current moves we’re seeing within the party?”

Beshear answered, “Well, I’m not sure I’d call myself a moderate, because I think I’m pragmatic. I have vetoed every anti-LGBTQ+ bill that’s come to my desk. I’ve vetoed anti-choice bills that have come to my desk. I live my values. But my job as Gov. is to solve problems.”

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