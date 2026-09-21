Brandon Gill: Dems Will Impulsively Side with Illegal Aliens over Law Enforcement

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) reacted to the backlash now underway in Austin after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent allegedly shot and wounded Venezuelan Wilber Rafael Garces Perez.

Gill told host Will Cain that Democrats’ rush to judgment was evidence they “impulisively” will side with illegal aliens over law enforcement.

“What do you make of what’s happening right now in Austin?” Cain asked.

Gill replied, “Well, I mean, it it’s what you expect from the party that as a matter of policy brought millions of illegal aliens into our country, who just last fall shut down our federal government in order to give health care benefits to those illegal aliens, and who are right now suing the federal government, the Trump administration, to give more welfare to illegal aliens.”

“I mean, what you see any time there is law enforcement versus the illegal aliens, Democrats will impulsively side with illegal aliens, no matter what the facts are, no matter whether they know the facts or not, and that’s what you see right here,” he added. “It is a party that is fundamentally against law and order, fundamentally against American sovereignty, and against the American people.”

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