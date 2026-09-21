Dem Rep. Stansbury: After Midterms We’re Coming for Lawbreaking Cabinet Secretaries

Monday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) said if Democrats win the majority in the midterm elections, they will investigate and possibly impeach President Donald Trump’s cabinet secretaries.

Host Alicia Menendez said, “There’s always been this strategic conversation about whether or not another Trump impeachment makes sense, or whether or not it actually makes more sense to go after members of his cabinet. Representative Massie has now weighed in on what he thinks is the best course of action. Take a listen.”

Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Thomas Massie (R-KY) said, “I think impeaching cabinet members is highly underrated…A lot of these cabinet secretaries are going to get pardons at the end of their tenure.”

Menendez said, “Do you agree with that last thing he said there about the possibility of the president giving pardons?”

Stansbury said, “Oh, yeah. I mean, Donald Trump himself has said at multiple times that he’s planning to give pardons to everyone in his circle. But I actually very much disagree with the idea that we shouldn’t be trying to use every tool we have in the toolbox. In particular, we have cabinet secretaries like Pete Hegseth, who Republicans think should be impeached at this point because of his illegal killings in the illegal war. And what we’ve seen over the last year is that when Congress did file impeachments, folks like Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi were actually fired by the president because the American people were clear they didn’t want them in those jobs of trust. So I think there’s a number of cabinet secretaries that have blatantly broken the law, done unconstitutional things, and I think they better get ready, because we’ll come for them.”

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