Mark Kelly: Donald Trump ‘Is Ruining This Country’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump is “ruining this country.”

Kelly said, “Half of the country’s having a hard time affording food. People can’t fill their tank up. I had a mom who was having a hard time getting her kid to cancer treatment because of the price of a gallon of gas, and this president is wasting his time on ballrooms and arches and putting banners up on buildings with his giant head on them.”

He added, “I mean, it is just insulting to average Americans who just can’t afford to get by anymore. And then he starts this war in Iran without a strategic goal or a plan. He’s stuck. He has no idea what to do, and the price of energy is going to continue to go up. And with that, so goes the price of everything else, especially food. I mean, this has just been one disaster after the next of a presidency. And I wish, I just wish there was somebody around him that would tell him that he is ruining this country and that he’s got to make better decisions. He’s got to focus on the things that that matter to the American people, and not all this crap that he focuses, spends most of his time on.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN