Murphy: Trump ‘Engaged in a Full Scale Assault on Our Democracy’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Copper 360,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump “is engaged in a full scale assault on our democracy.”

Murphy said, “He has affection for dictators, from Putin to XI to others. And that’s because he wants to be a dictator. I mean, he’s just really not hiding this any longer. He has disdain for elections that elect anybody other than his allies. He does not want a free press. He wants the press that he controls. He’s willing to use the power of the White House to try to hunt down his political enemies, including the Justice Department. I mean, this is a president who is engaged in a full-scale assault on our democracy. And though the institutions of this country have largely failed us, from the corporations to the universities to the big law firms, the people have not failed us, and they continue to turn out in huge numbers, as they will this fall to say that while democracy is broken, it’s not worth throwing out to create a permanent government enrichment scheme for the Trump family.”

He added, “So yeah, I think there’s going to be a lot of affection showered on XI during this summit, and it will just be another reminder to the American public that democracy, free speech, it’s all on the ballot this November.”

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