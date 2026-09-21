Susan Rice: U.S. Must Work with China to ‘Freeze’ AI Development

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice said the United States and China should work together to “freeze” AI development so leading experts can solve problems with the technology.

Rice said, “There are all kinds of ways in which this is not the ideal setting, but we don’t always get to pick the ideal setting when we’re dealing with existential challenges. And the reason I feel very strongly that the United States, and ideally, the United States and China, have to deal with the risks of AI is because for many years I, like others, have been very concerned that as AI improved so rapidly and reaches the level of achieving the equivalence of human intelligence, or even greater than human intelligence, what we call super intelligence, and is doing so on an exponential curve, that we face very real and proximate risks that this technology can be misused in cyber attacks by terrorists in biological weapons. In many ways, it would be deadly on a mass scale, and worse still, that it could result in loss of human control and even a existential risk to humanity. And in that context, we have to deal with this threat now. In an ideal world, it would be something that the United States and China and other countries in the world would deal with together.”

She added, “My suggestion, recognizing that it’s a moonshot diplomatically and scientifically, is that the two leaders order their companies in each country to freeze their development of AI in place until an all-star team of the world’s leading experts, assembled by the United States and China, can get together and solve these critical problems on a technical basis so that we can prevent misuse and prevent loss of control.”

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