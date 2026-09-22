Dem Rep. Beyer: ‘Electrification Is Coming,’ Need Government Incentives for EVs Back

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) said that we have to bring back incentives for electric vehicles, “And the electrification is coming, and it was foolish to have walked away from it.”

Beyer said, “Trump took away all the incentives for solar and for wind and for electric vehicles. We need those back, too.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu then asked if high gas prices are causing an increased demand for electric vehicles.

Beyer answered, “Very much so. And in the family business that I’m no longer a part of, they’re selling every electric vehicle they can get in, a very strong market for used EVs. We’re also seeing a stickiness, that, once you’re in an EV, you don’t move back to an internal combustion engine car. The big challenge has been range anxiety, especially for people living in more rural areas, but the cars are getting longer ranges every year. And the electrification is coming, and it was foolish to have walked away from it.”

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