El-Sayed: MAGA Is ‘Eating Itself’ by Turning on Mike Rogers

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Michigan’s Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, said the MAGA movement is “eating itself” when responding to Tucker Carlson saying he will not vote for former Rep. Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate.

Earlier in the month on his podcast, Tucker Carlson said, “I wouldn’t vote for Mike Rogers at gunpoint.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Do you welcome Tucker Carlson’s support?”

El-Sayed said, “Look, Tucker and I don’t agree on much, but we definitely agree on what he just said. Mike Rogers is feckless. He is someone who is a coward.”

He continued, “I think what you’re seeing here is MAGA eating itself, because those who believed in the ideas — the idea that we should have America first, that we shouldn’t go to wars that we shouldn’t be fighting, those who believe in just basic principles — folks are turning on people like Mike Rogers, ’cause Mike Rogers was a neocon, and then he decried Donald Trump when Donald Trump came to power. Now, he’s willing to do whatever Donald Trump tells him to do, so long as Donald Trump is happy with him.”

He added, “I’ve never had a conversation with him. He’s not somebody whose endorsement I sought, but really, this is more of a non-endorsement for Mike Rogers, an anti-endorsement against Mike Rogers, than it is anything about me.”

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