Fmr. Obama DHS Adviser: Sanctuaries Create Many Dangerous, Deadly Force Situations

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Charles Marino, who served as DHS Senior Law Enforcement Adviser under the Obama administration, said that sanctuaries barring state and local police from working with ICE “creates many of the dangerous situations that we see unfolding here, where we’ve got deadly use of force being used more and more, because there’s no uniformed presence, there’s no deterrence, there [are] no marked police vehicles, for example, so, many of these subjects aren’t sure in the first place who’s engaging them from the beginning.”

After host Elizabeth Vargas referenced the Renee Good and Alex Pretti cases, in addition to other shootings in Maine and Texas, Marino said, “Well, all the examples you just gave in terms of locations, including this one in Austin, are all sanctuary cities. So, what’s happening, Elizabeth, is, you don’t have state or local law enforcement on the scene when these incidents are actually occurring, because they’re prevented by local politicians from working alongside ICE, even though they may not be directly enforcing immigration law, they’re not there on the scene at all. So, what does that do? I think, in my opinion, this creates many of the dangerous situations that we see unfolding here, where we’ve got deadly use of force being used more and more, because there’s no uniformed presence, there’s no deterrence, there [are] no marked police vehicles, for example, so, many of these subjects aren’t sure in the first place who’s engaging them from the beginning. These are unmarked cars, unmarked agents, and so, they’re not really sure, it’s creating the perfect storm. Now these cities want to be part of the investigation, but since they’re not on the scene and they’re not working with ICE, they really don’t have any equities in being part of the investigation.”

Earlier, Marino said that there is “a lack of transparency” from the federal government on uses of force.

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