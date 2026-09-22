GOP Rep. Gimenez: I’d Like to See More Nuance When We’re Dealing with Non-Criminals Who Don’t Have Final Orders

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) said that the Trump administration has done well on securing the border and deporting criminals, gang members, and those with active deportation orders, but going beyond that is “where the problems start, and I would like to see it a little more nuanced.”

Gimenez responded to Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar’s (R-FL) ad criticizing the president on immigration by saying that “what Maria said, the president has already heard for about a year-and-a-half, especially from some of the members down here and across the nation.”

He added that “the 80/20 issue would be securing the border, deporting all criminals, gang members, and those with active deportation orders. I think that’s an 80/20 issue. Going beyond that is what’s causing the problem. … We have communicated our concerns to the administration, very much in line with what Maria said.”

Gimenez further stated, “He’s done a great job on securing the border, fantastic. He’s getting rid of all the criminals and the gang members and active deportation orders, yeah. But when he goes beyond that, that’s where the problems start, and I would like to see it a little more nuanced.”

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