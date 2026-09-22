Murphy: When Dems Win Majority We Will ‘Unmask’ Trump’s Corruption

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said if the Democrats win the House and Senate majorities in the midterms, they will investigate the Trump administration.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “If the midterms bring about what the polls suggest is entirely possible, and Donald Trump seems to be reading the same polls based on how he’s acting, and Democrats take control of the House and even the Senate. What can you do in terms of clawing back either the money that has been theft, or the credibility and integrity that’s been sold?”

Murphy said, “We’re going to get to the bottom of this corruption. I mean, Trump gets away with it all because there’s nobody subpoenaing the records or the documents that underlie the corruption. So you’re going to see congressional investigations. You’re going to see the kind of subpoenas that Republican Senator John Curtis is calling for this week. So we can end the war if Democrats win control of the House and the Senate, and we can start to unmask the way the corruption works and who’s getting rich off of it.

He added, “It’s going to be hard for Republicans to vote against a bill, for instance, that says that the president of United States’ kids can’t receive gifts from the Kremlin. We’ll put legislation in front of the Senate and the House that will make it absolutely clear that this stuff is illegal.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN