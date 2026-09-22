Ted Cruz Says Midterms ‘Entirely a Question of Turnout,’ Predicts the Left Will Turn Out

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) urged Republicans to get out and vote, noting that Democrats were motivated.

However, he said if Republicans exercised their right to vote, Republicans could hold on to and perhaps even grow majorities on Capitol Hill.

“You know, I look at the latest Cook Report, not exactly conservative, but you know, has a good reputation,” host Sean Hannity said. “And this is what you have a two-point generic poll difference. Very different situation in 2018 when Republicans lost a lot of seats during Trump’s first term. They said that overall environment changed dramatically as Republicans adopted the gerrymandering strategy of Democrats.”

“Here’s what bothered me in the poll even though I should be happy,” he continued. “Sixty-three percent support capitalism. Socialism is minus 58%. Where’s the other% supporting capitalism? Where are the other 42% that like socialism? That’s a frightening number to me.”

Cruz replied, “Yeah. Look, we are facing a challenging environment. These midterms, I think, are the most consequential midterms of our lifetime. The last two weeks, I think the momentum has been positive. I the convention in Texas was a really strong convention. You and I were there together for it. I think the president did a very good job. Look, for this midterm, it’s entirely a question of turnout. The left is going to turn out.”

“They’re angry,” he continued. “They’re radical. They’re extreme. And they’re unified by hatred for Donald Trump. The challenge for us is that we need to get conservatives. We need to get libertarians. We need to get moderates. We need to get just ordinary common-sense thinking people to show up. If we actually show up and unify, we could have a great election. We could not only hold the Senate, we could grow our majority in the Senate. We could not only hold the House, we could grow our majority in the House.”

“But it’s all about turnout,” Cruz added. “I think that’s what the president was focused on quite rightly at the convention. And I think that’s our job for the next 43 days.”

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