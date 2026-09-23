Dem Rep. Dean on DSA: ‘People Learn, People Moderate’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) commented on the DSA by saying that, in 2018, we had the Squad, and “Many of them went on to be very valuable members of Congress, and many of them wound up not staying in Congress. People learn, people moderate.”

Dean began by saying, “I don’t see this as DSA vs. whatever. I think that is an attempt by those who fear they are about to lose to try to point something scary, oh, the Democrats are DSA.”

Later, she added, “I’m surrounded by an awful lot of smart people in the Democratic Caucus. We don’t have crazy far-leftists. Maybe you remember when I came in in ’18, there were those that they named the Squad. And you know what happened to members of the Squad? Many of them went on to be very valuable members of Congress, and many of them wound up not staying in Congress. People learn, people moderate. So, everyone’s hair is on fire, crazy leftists. It is a sign of the Republicans losing. So what do they have? Call names, Communism, socialism, DSA. I am far less worried about some person who espouses some DSA title winning and coming into our caucus than I’m worried about those who are in the Republican Caucus who are complicit with the president in an illegal war, in unconstitutional tariffs, in the cruelty and grotesqueness and un-American nature that is ICE, that has been grotesquely funded. The Republicans have voted in lockstep with this president over and over again.”

Dean further stated that the candidates she’s working for aren’t in the DSA.

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