GOP Rep. Diaz-Balart: We Need to Stop Detaining People Going Through Legal Process

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) said that there have been instances of people who are following the legal immigration process and are still being detained, and that is “disincentivizing people doing it the right way.”

Diaz-Balart stated, “On the immigration front, however, I think, on that end, we can do better, because there are folks who are in the legal process, by the way, who have been detained. And one of the things that really defines Republicans is we want people to do it the legal way.”

Host Leland Vittert then said, “So, you’re saying people are doing it the right way and still getting rolled up.”

Diaz-Balart agreed and said that “you’re disincentivizing people doing it the right way. Those are the — I think, the added frictions that are unnecessary, that should and could be tweaked. I’m hoping they will be tweaked.”

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