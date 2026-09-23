GOP Sen. Kennedy: China Could Open Strait of Hormuz Now, We’ll Have to Decide if We Leave Strait to Them and Others

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Will Cain Show,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said that China could easily open the Strait of Hormuz, but refuses to, and the U.S. will “have to decide whether, having achieved all of our objectives, it’s time to come home and let China and Russia and North Korea and Europe and all of the other countries that refuse to help” deal with the situation.

Kennedy began by saying, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “I think that the people running Iran are reptiles, and they’re part of a colony of reptiles, China, North Korea, Russia, and — as I said — Iran. The chief reptile, the quarterback, is President Xi in China. You can’t trust any of them. All four of them are the same.”

He added, “The truth is, Will, in my judgment, we have accomplished all of our goals. We’ve also knocked out their air defenses. And our intelligence is so good that we will know, within minutes, if Iran starts its nuclear program again, and we can bomb it again. They have no nuclear weapons program. The only problem in all of this is the Strait of Hormuz. China could open it tomorrow if it told Iran to. China is choosing not to. And, at some point, the president’s going to have to decide whether, having achieved all of our objectives, it’s time to come home and let China and Russia and North Korea and Europe and all of the other countries that refuse to help take a crack at it because they’re going to pay the price of a closed strait even more than America.”

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