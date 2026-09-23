Homan: ‘They Will Never Abolish ICE’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Will Cain Show,” border czar Tom Homan scoffed at the suggestion that Democrats would abolish ICE.

Host Will Cain said, “[Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL)] says, Tom, that ICE is the single biggest threat, that ICE needs to be abolished, and we need to separate — create a separate civil immigration system.”

Homan replied, “Well, I want to remind her ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of public safety threats and removed them out of our neighborhoods and communities, making this country safer. Over 60% of ICE arrests are criminals. That’s just a stone-cold fact. Hundreds of thousands removed from the country, which you see the crime rate going down. ICE has a lot to do with it. Plus, ICE is in charge of narcotics investigation, drug smuggling investigation, investigations involving technology being sworn out — smuggled out of the country, given to our enemies to be used against our war fighters.”

“They do human trafficking investigations,” he continued. “So ICE is more the immigration, first of all. If you want to abolish ICE, start by abolishing Congress, because they wrote the law that ICE is enforcing. Oh, ICE isn’t making this up. They enforced the Immigration Nationality Act, which was passed by Congress and signed by the president. If she doesn’t like what ICE is doing, then change the law. They will never abolish ICE. I will tell you what they’re going to do they get back in control. They will starve them for money. They will starve them for money so they can’t do the job.”

“And who’s going to remove the millions of people the Biden administration illegally released in the country?” Homan added. “That is the endgame here. They stood by quietly for four years, where we had the historic border invasion, where millions of illegal aliens were illegally released in the country.Now they want to abolish the agency that’s in charge of finding them and deporting them. They haven’t changed a bit. This is the same open borders crowd that think there’s some future political benefit in having millions of illegal aliens in this country that they think will be future Democratic voters.”

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