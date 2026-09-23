Malliotakis: Iran War ‘Should Have’ Finished, We Got Impression It Would Be ‘Very Short-Term’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) stated that she wishes that the war in Iran would have ended already, “It should have. And we always got that impression that this was going to be very short-term.” But she doesn’t view the situation in Iran as a forever war and argued that Iran is trying to take advantage of the upcoming midterm elections as leverage.

Malliotakis said, “What I will say, simply, is that, look, I understand that we are facing challenges, and I wish that this Iran war would have finished, concluded already. It should have. And we always got that impression that this was going to be very short-term. I don’t think this is the forever war that the Democrats are trying to paint it [as].”

She continued, “I do think that Iran is trying to use leverage here, knowing that there’s an election coming up. And, quite frankly, this country will be in a much better position if Republicans hold onto the House, because that will certainly help this administration’s hands at the negotiation table.”

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