Mallory McMorrow: People in MI ‘So Happy’ Kamala Harris Back on Campaign Trail

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Money, Power, Politics,” Michigan Senate Senator Mallory McMorrow (D) said people in Michigan are “so happy” former Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the campaign trail in their state.

McMorrow said, “We have to understand, the Republican party has been successful, especially in a state like Michigan, understanding you don’t have to fall in love, you’ve got to fall in line. And it doesn’t matter who they run. It doesn’t matter what they say. You have Mike Rogers, who hasn’t been held accountable for the fact that his campus organizer at the University of Michigan is a guy who celebrated the infamous pro-Hitler Republican group chat. And that isn’t even something that is on the radar.”

She added, “So for Vice President Harris, I can tell you, I got texts all day yesterday from people taking selfies with her, people taking pictures. They were so happy and truly honored that her return to the campaign trail was in Detroit, was in Michigan. And I think it sent a really loud and clear message that, yes, we’ve got to put the past in the past. We literally cannot afford to put Mike Rogers into the Senate—somebody who has tried to distance himself in the last 48 hours from the president without actually distancing himself from the president. So I don’t think she’s wrong. And by showing the big tent party, that you can have somebody like Abdul sitting side by side with the vice president, that shows we’re going to grow, we’re going to get bigger, we’re going to win.”

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