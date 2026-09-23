Mamdani on ’26 Being Referendum on DSA: Lefty Politics Will ‘Translate’ Nationally

During an interview with Christiane Amanpour aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Amanpour,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) responded to a question on whether his left-wing politics will translate nationally and if the midterms will be a referendum on the DSA by saying that “I think this will absolutely translate on a national level.”

Amanpour asked, “Now, regarding your politics and your kingmaking abilities, as has been demonstrated here…the thing is, other Democrats are concerned. Not everybody believes that America is ready, on a national level, to necessarily elect people who are on the left. It’s usually conventional wisdom says that it’s more the moderates who tend to get the national election and the vote. Are you concerned that this might be an issue beyond the primaries? That, yes, you energize, Dr. El-Sayed energizes, all the others who I’m not going to name, energize on a local level. They brought young people in for the first time in a long time. But will it translate on a national level? And will the midterms not just be a referendum on Trump, but a referendum on the Democratic Socialists of America?”

Mamdani answered, “I think this will absolutely translate on a national level. And the reason that I believe that is, while we are an exceptional city, as the greatest city in the world, we also know that the struggles that New Yorkers are facing are the struggles that working-class Americans are facing across the country. I often say that there’s only one majority in this country, it’s the working class. And their inability to afford housing, childcare, even public transit, that is something that goes beyond any one city. And when we think about what have the most successful political programs looked like in this country, one of them comes back to the New Deal. And if you look at the words of FDR and you read those quotes today, you would be told the same things, that this surely couldn’t work on a national level, and, yet, in fact, that was a moment in time when the Democratic Party was not only synonymous with workers, but was also incredibly popular with those that it was seeking to support.”

Earlier, Mamdani said that people in New York are less interested in how he self-describes than “whether there’s room for them in that description.” He also stated that House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) “would rather talk about me than talk about the fact that so much of the reason that cost of living is getting exacerbated is because of current federal policy.” And that “to find ambition in the Democratic Party, we often have to look to history books, and I’m hopeful that that is changing in this moment.”

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