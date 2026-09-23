Raphael Warnock: Trump ‘Doesn’t Believe in America’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump “doesn’t believe in America.”

Warnock said, “We have an American president who doesn’t believe in America. He doesn’t believe in democracy. And we’re seeing a desperate man trying to hold on to power, and he’s willing to do anything. And so this all-out attack on the First Amendment, this attack on voting rights is about a failed president. He’s an abject failure. The people of this country, those who voted for him, hired him to lower their costs, lower the cost of groceries, lower the cost of gas. They’ve seen those prices skyrocket. They’ve seen their healthcare premiums double. He said he’d keep us out of endless wars. We’re now eight months into this unlawful war of choice. And so he knows that the voters are coming. And so he’s trying to cut it off at the path. He doesn’t want journalists to be able to share with us what’s going on in our own government, with our own money. And he’s doing everything he can to wage war against our elections.”

He added, “I’m from Georgia. It’s a purple state. I’ve got Democrat constituents. I’ve got Republican constituents, you know, Republican friends, and he just hasn’t delivered on what he said he would do.”

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