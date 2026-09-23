Sen. Warnock: The SAVE Act Is a ‘Poll Tax on Married Women’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said that the SAVE Act is “a poll tax on married women.”

Warnock said, “Your viewers have probably heard of the SAVE Act. But, you know, I don’t know that a lot of Americans really know what’s in it. Republicans want you to believe that this is a voter ID bill. Let me be really clear. I think that you should have to demonstrate that you are who you say you are before you vote. And I support the criminal prosecution of non-citizens who vote illegally in our elections.”

He added, “But that’s not what this is about. They’re not trying to save our democracy. They’re not trying to save our elections. They’re trying to save Donald Trump’s power. And it is particularly onerous for married women. This is a poll tax on married women. It basically says that when you get ready to register, you’ve got to bring a birth certificate. A lot of my constituents can’t find their birth certificates. If you are a person of color born during a certain time in this country’s history, believe it or not, getting a birth certificate is not as easy as you think. Birth certificate or passport. Most of my constituents don’t have a passport. And if you are a married woman, you’ve got to somehow reconcile, you know, your name on your birth certificate, which may be one thing, versus your name on your marriage certificate, which you may not know where it is. Depending on your situation, you might not want to know where it is.”

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