Politics is downstream from culture Andrew Breitbart

ABC’s Sunny Hostin Praises Fox News for Defying Trump Crackdown on Fake News

Breitbart TV

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about ABC.

Marlow said, “That’s what dictators do is they allow for over 90% of the coverage of them to be negative.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.