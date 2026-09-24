Booker: Trump ‘Wants to Be Like’ the Chinese Dictator

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump wants to be like the Chinese dictator, President Xi Jinping.

Host Chris Hayes said, “My colleague Laura Baron Lopez was denied access to an event today, just a few hours ago, with Chinese President XI Jinping and his wife, and Melania Trump, and the president. Chinese state media were allowed in. This is after the judge ordering the White House to allow us and Politico and CNN back in. You know, what do you think about the spectacle today of like, having the Chinese government there with the new state media, while you’re sort of dragged kicking and screaming to allow access to the American press?”

Booker said, “Yeah, he’s with a Chinese dictator he wants to be more like. It’s Chinese state media, not their free media, because they don’t have it in China. In Russia, they don’t have free press. Turkey is putting people in jail for what they call fake news. This is what dictators do. This is what authoritarian leaders do. That’s who he wants to be like.This is not the first thing he has done that has been over the line attacking the press. He banned the press from the Pentagon. He’s banned the press from the White House.”

He added, “This is a president that his entire time in office he has been going after people’s First Amendment rights, the free press, trying to bully, intimidate and stop them because they dare to write about the truth. They dare to write articles that are not flattering to dear leader. And this is why we must stop Donald Trump.”

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