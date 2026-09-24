Dem Sen. Bennet: If Dems Win Midterms, ‘Maybe’ We’ll ‘Find’ Policies to Lower Diesel Prices, Interest Rates

On Thursday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) said he believes that voters will pick “a different direction” in the upcoming midterms, “and maybe in that direction, we will find energy policies that lead to lower diesel prices, not higher diesel prices, to lower interest rates, not higher interest rates.”

Bennet said, “What Donald Trump should never have done was attack Iran with no strategy. The intelligence community told him that he couldn’t remove the mullahs from the air. They told him, you can’t take out their nuclear weapons from the air. They told him that they would replace — I’m not making it up, this is what they told him — they told him that they would replace their leadership with a more radical version of their leadership that was more attached to developing nuclear weapons. They told him that they would attack these sea lanes and that they would attack our bases in the region, as well as those of our allies. That is the cost of this war that Donald Trump has taken, this war of choice that he has pursued in Iran.”

He continued, “And I think the American people are going to demonstrate, in these midterm elections, that we want to go in a different direction, and maybe in that direction, we will find energy policies that lead to lower diesel prices, not higher diesel prices, to lower interest rates, not higher interest rates.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett